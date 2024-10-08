Summarize Simplifying... In short Tesla's unique 'Light Show' feature allows over 900 of its vehicles to create a synchronized light display, using headlights, tail lights, and more, all set to the beat of music.

The event took place at a racetrack in Finland

Watch: Over 900 Teslas perform dazzling light show

What's the story Finland recently witnessed a spectacular display of technology and artistry, as 902 Tesla EVs lit up the night in a synchronized light show. The event, organized by Tesla Club Finland, took place at a racetrack in Espoo, west of Helsinki. Thousands of spectators were treated to an impressive spectacle of lights and colors choreographed to various music tracks.

Show mechanics

A blend of tech and entertainment

The Tesla light show is a one-of-a-kind spectacle that uses the headlights, fog lights, turn signals, tail lights, and other flashing parts of the cars to create a synchronized display. The idea is similar to drone light shows but with heavier vehicles that stay grounded. The synchronization was made possible with a feature called 'Tesla Light Show,' available in Model Y, Model 3, Model S (2021+), Model X (2021+), and the new Cybertruck.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the light show

Feature details

Unique feature for synchronized displays

The 'Tesla Light Show' feature enables the vehicles to create synchronized displays, with lights programmed to the rhythm and beat of music playing in the background. While Tesla offers a default light show for owners to try, you can also create custom shows or use community-created ones. The cool feature not only highlights the tech capabilities of Tesla cars but also gives owners and onlookers a fun, even quirky experience.