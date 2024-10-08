Watch: Over 900 Teslas perform dazzling light show
Finland recently witnessed a spectacular display of technology and artistry, as 902 Tesla EVs lit up the night in a synchronized light show. The event, organized by Tesla Club Finland, took place at a racetrack in Espoo, west of Helsinki. Thousands of spectators were treated to an impressive spectacle of lights and colors choreographed to various music tracks.
A blend of tech and entertainment
The Tesla light show is a one-of-a-kind spectacle that uses the headlights, fog lights, turn signals, tail lights, and other flashing parts of the cars to create a synchronized display. The idea is similar to drone light shows but with heavier vehicles that stay grounded. The synchronization was made possible with a feature called 'Tesla Light Show,' available in Model Y, Model 3, Model S (2021+), Model X (2021+), and the new Cybertruck.
Take a look at the light show
Unique feature for synchronized displays
The 'Tesla Light Show' feature enables the vehicles to create synchronized displays, with lights programmed to the rhythm and beat of music playing in the background. While Tesla offers a default light show for owners to try, you can also create custom shows or use community-created ones. The cool feature not only highlights the tech capabilities of Tesla cars but also gives owners and onlookers a fun, even quirky experience.