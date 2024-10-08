Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk's Tesla is set to unveil its much-anticipated robotaxi this Thursday, following a delay due to a significant design change.

The event comes after Musk's decision to cut over 10% of Tesla's workforce to focus on autonomous driving technology.

The robotaxi, inspired by the Cybertruck design, is expected to be a two-seater vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals, emphasizing Musk's vision for full autonomy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The event will be streamed live on YouTube

Tesla robotaxi event this Thursday: When and how to watch

By Mudit Dube 12:48 pm Oct 08, 202412:48 pm

What's the story Tesla, the famous electric vehicle maker, is all set to unveil its much-awaited robotaxi in a grand event on Thursday. The event will be held at Warner Bros. Discovery's movie studio in Burbank, California. Doors will open at 5pm PT (5:30am IST, Friday) and remarks will begin at 7pm PT (7:30am IST). The company will stream the "We, Robot" event live on its YouTube page and on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform X.

Postponement

Delayed debut due to design modifications

The robotaxi event was first teased by Musk in April, with an original reveal date of August 8. However, the date had to be pushed back due to "an important design change to the front." Notably, the delay in unveiling the robotaxi has apparently overshadowed the launch of a next-generation $25,000 EV that Musk had also promised.

Autonomy focus

Tesla's commitment to autonomy amid workforce reduction

Following the announcement of the robotaxi event, Musk made some major changes at Tesla. He cut more than 10% of the company's workforce and announced that the automaker was going "balls to the wall for autonomy." This move highlights Tesla's focus on pushing autonomous capabilities in its vehicles, even as some have criticized its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.

Design vision

Musk's vision for a steering wheel-less robotaxi

The upcoming reveal is likely to be more about the vehicle than its autonomous tech. Musk has previously expressed his desire to build a robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals. Photos from Walter Isaacson's Elon Musk biography, released in 2023, depict a Cybertruck-inspired two-door, two-seater compact vehicle that could be the long-awaited robotaxi.