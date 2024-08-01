In short Simplifying... In short A fatal accident involving a Tesla vehicle in 'Full Self-Driving' mode has sparked an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

What's the story A Tesla Model S car operating in "Full Self-Driving" mode was involved in a fatal accident that claimed the life of a 28-year-old Seattle-based motorcyclist, according to the local police. The incident occurred in April, marking at least the second fatality linked to Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. The 56-year-old man behind the wheel of the Tesla has been taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular homicide after admitting to using his cell phone during the crash.

NHTSA investigates Tesla's FSD technology

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported one other fatal accident involving a Tesla vehicle using FSD software between August 2022 and August 2023. In response to the recent incident, the NHTSA stated that it "is aware of this crash and is gathering information from local law enforcement and Tesla." The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Experts highlight limitations in Tesla's FSD technology

Experts have pointed out potential flaws in Tesla's technology, which relies on cameras and artificial intelligence (AI). Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid has warned that "there are so many things that can go wrong" with the FSD system. He further explained that the camera-only system could inaccurately measure distances to objects, posing significant safety risks.

Real-world data collection challenges for self-driving tech

Raj Rajkumar, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, also highlighted the difficulties faced by such technology. He said, "It is extremely challenging to collect and curate data from all sorts of real-world elements such as motorcycles and bicycles in the broad range of possible weather, lightning, road and traffic conditions." This underscores the complexity of developing reliable self-driving systems.

Musk's vision for self-driving cars amid scrutiny

Tesla's self-driving technology continues to face regulatory and legal challenges. Despite the ongoing investigation and criticism, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has expressed confidence in achieving full self-driving capability next year, envisioning a future where cars will function like "tiny mobile lounges."