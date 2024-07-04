In brief Simplifying... In brief A dedicated Tesla fan, LamarMK, has faced multiple issues with his Cybertrucks, including rusty panels, failing brakes, and a stuck accelerator pedal.

Despite these problems and even after receiving a malfunctioning replacement truck, LamarMK remains loyal to Tesla, seeking only a functioning Cybertruck rather than a refund.

By Mudit Dube 10:00 am Jul 04, 202410:00 am

What's the story A Tesla superfan, known as LamarMK, encountered significant problems with two separate Cybertrucks he received from the electric vehicle manufacturer. His first truck, delivered in March, broke down within two weeks due to a series of red blinking error messages on the control screen. Despite this setback, LamarMK remained a loyal supporter of the brand. His replacement truck also malfunctioned and had to be towed away for repairs.

Following the malfunctions, LamarMK reached out to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for help. In response, Musk assured him via a tweet, "We'll get it fixed pronto," which delighted LamarMK who replied with "Thank you!!! I'm very confident they will." Despite the issues with his trucks, including rusty panels and failing brakes, LamarMK remained committed to Tesla and expressed no desire for a refund or buyback.

The problems LamarMK faced with his Cybertrucks, such as rusty panels, failing brakes, and a recall due to a potentially stuck accelerator pedal, were not unique to him. A recent survey by JD Power revealed that Teslas were reportedly breaking down more frequently over time. Additionally, LamarMK's first truck had a "ripple" in the windshield, sagging headliner trim, and an oddly spaced driver seat - issues that took weeks for the service center to fix.

In May, Tesla provided LamarMK with a new Cybertruck as he had requested. However, this replacement also started malfunctioning, refusing to disengage the charging cable and leaving him stranded. Service center employees had to manually release the latch to fix the issue. Following this incident, LamarMK tweeted: "While simplicity is important, I believe some manual fail-safes are essential," highlighting his continued hope for Tesla's rectification of these issues.

Despite the ongoing issues and multiple breakdowns, LamarMK has remained steadfast in his support for Tesla. He stated in a video: "Tesla is the one," adding that he would continue to support the brand and there was "no bad blood." He emphasized that he did not want a refund or buyback but simply desired a functioning replacement Cybertruck. His experience, however, raises questions about Tesla's Cybertruck reliability and customer service quality.