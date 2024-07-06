In brief Simplifying... In brief X is enhancing its user experience by integrating Grok's AI, allowing users to interact with the platform more personally and efficiently.

X's revenue is on the decline

X exploring deeper Grok integration: A more personalized platform?

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:56 am Jul 06, 202410:56 am

What's the story Elon Musk's social networking app, X, is reportedly developing innovative methods to integrate xAI's Grok more deeply into its platform. Independent app researcher Nima Owji recently disclosed his findings, indicating that X is working on features, such as inquiring about X accounts through Grok and using Grok by highlighting text within the app. Owji confirmed to TechCrunch that these additions are not yet available to the public.

Feature discovery

Grok's AI features to enhance user experience

Owji discovered that Grok could be accessed via a pop-up while browsing X, akin to how direct messages are checked from the app's home screen. He also found that Grok was being utilized to research X user profiles and search terms within posts. One new facility would allow users to learn more about an account on X, although the specifics of what information will be included or excluded remain unclear.

Revenue trend

X's revenue declines despite Grok's AI integration

X initially integrated Musk's Grok to boost paid subscriptions on its Premium Plus plan last year. However, despite expanding access to Grok for mid-tier Premium subscribers in March 2024, Appfigures reported a downward trend in X's in-app purchase revenue. The net revenue fell from $8.2 million in March to $7.6 million in May 2024, indicating a potential challenge for the social networking app.

Market challenges

X faces increased competition and download decline

Appfigures suggested that the revenue decline could be due to X's incentivization of frequent but less substantial posts by creators. The firm also noted that the Premium subscription price might be deterring some users. Additionally, X is facing stiff competition from apps such as Instagram's Threads, Mastodon, and Bluesky. Appfigures also reported a 32% drop in downloads on the App Store in May compared to a year ago, possibly due to X's name change from "Twitter."

User interaction

Grok's AI to enhance search and interaction on X

Owji's research revealed that users could soon interact with Grok by highlighting text within the app. This feature would permit users to search Grok simply by highlighting a word found in an X post. Additionally, a new feature is being made that would allow users to click a button to learn more about an account on X, although the specifics of this feature are yet to be disclosed.