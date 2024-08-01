Ford to patent system that can detect overspeeding vehicles
Ford Motor Company is seeking a patent for an innovative camera system, designed to report speeding vehicles to law enforcement authorities. According to FOX59, the patent application, titled "Systems and Methods for Detecting Speeding Violations," was filed by Ford and published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on July 18. The initial filing for this patent took place on January 12, 2023.
Ford's proposed system to monitor vehicle speed
The proposed system, as detailed in the application, involves vehicles monitoring each other's speed. If a vehicle equipped with this system detects another vehicle crossing the posted speed limit, it will use onboard cameras to capture an image of the speeding vehicle. This vehicle can then send both speed data and pictures of the overspeeding vehicle directly to law enforcement or roadside monitoring units.
It will also provide GPS location data
In addition to speed data and images, authorities will also receive GPS location data of the speeding vehicle. According to Ford's application, this system would ease law enforcement's job as they wouldn't need to quickly identify violations and engage in pursuits. The automaker also suggested that some of this work could be delegated to self-driving vehicles, which could be equipped with this technology.
Legal implications and potential applications
The legal implications of Ford's proposed system are yet to be clarified, particularly in cases where no officers are present to witness the alleged speeding violation. Current speed cameras can only issue tickets based on a vehicle's license plate number as they cannot confirm the driver's identity. Despite these uncertainties, Car Scoops suggests that Ford may intend to implement this technology in future Ford-built police vehicles.