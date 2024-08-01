In short Simplifying... In short Ford is developing a system that allows vehicles to monitor each other's speed and report overspeeding vehicles directly to law enforcement.

The system, which could be integrated into self-driving cars, captures images of the speeding vehicle and provides its speed and GPS location data.

The camera system could detect over-speeding vehicles and notify law enforcement

Ford to patent system that can detect overspeeding vehicles

By Akash Pandey 09:51 am Aug 01, 202409:51 am

What's the story Ford Motor Company is seeking a patent for an innovative camera system, designed to report speeding vehicles to law enforcement authorities. According to FOX59, the patent application, titled "Systems and Methods for Detecting Speeding Violations," was filed by Ford and published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on July 18. The initial filing for this patent took place on January 12, 2023.

System functionality

Ford's proposed system to monitor vehicle speed

The proposed system, as detailed in the application, involves vehicles monitoring each other's speed. If a vehicle equipped with this system detects another vehicle crossing the posted speed limit, it will use onboard cameras to capture an image of the speeding vehicle. This vehicle can then send both speed data and pictures of the overspeeding vehicle directly to law enforcement or roadside monitoring units.

Additional features

It will also provide GPS location data

In addition to speed data and images, authorities will also receive GPS location data of the speeding vehicle. According to Ford's application, this system would ease law enforcement's job as they wouldn't need to quickly identify violations and engage in pursuits. The automaker also suggested that some of this work could be delegated to self-driving vehicles, which could be equipped with this technology.

Uncertainties

Legal implications and potential applications

The legal implications of Ford's proposed system are yet to be clarified, particularly in cases where no officers are present to witness the alleged speeding violation. Current speed cameras can only issue tickets based on a vehicle's license plate number as they cannot confirm the driver's identity. Despite these uncertainties, Car Scoops suggests that Ford may intend to implement this technology in future Ford-built police vehicles.