Elon Musk has accepted a challenge to fight Venezuelan President Maduro on national TV, following a dispute over election results.

Musk, who criticized Maduro's re-election and accused him of major election fraud, has stated that if he wins the fight, Maduro must resign.

Elon Musk agrees to fight Venezuelan president on National TV

What's the story Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has accepted a challenge to fight Nicolas Maduro, the disputed President of Venezuela, on national television. The challenge was issued by Maduro during a fiery speech where he referred to the Tesla CEO as his "archenemy." Maduro's exact words were: "Do you want to fight? Let's do it. Elon Musk, I'm ready. I'm not afraid of you, Elon Musk. Let's fight, wherever you want."

Musk responds to Maduro's challenge on social media

Musk responded to Maduro's challenge via a social media platform after several users tagged him in clips of the Venezuelan president's speech. "I accept," Musk replied succinctly, later adding that he believes Maduro would likely "chicken out" of the fight. In another post, Musk wrote, "If I win, he resigns as dictator of Venezuela. If he wins, I give him a free ride to Mars."

Will carry you to Gitmo on a donkey: Musk

Musk also implied that he would win the fight against Maduro in a different post, saying he would carry the president to Gitmo on a donkey. Gitmo is the short form of Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp, a place where suspected terrorists are detained and questioned. Musk drew the ire of Maduro by denouncing the results of his reelection, calling him a "dictator" on X, and charging him with "major election fraud."

Musk-Maduro feud intensifies after Venezuelan elections

The National Electoral Council reported that Maduro secured 51% of the vote while opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez received 44%. These results have been disputed by the opposition due to pre-election polls showing Gonzalez leading by a wide margin. Musk was among those who criticized Maduro's re-election results. He had also shared a 2020 announcement from the US Drug Enforcement Administration about criminal charges against Maduro for drug trafficking.

