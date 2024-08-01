In short Simplifying... In short The US has struck a plea deal with the alleged 9/11 mastermind, Mohammed, avoiding a complex death penalty trial.

Charged with numerous crimes in 2008, his trial was delayed due to legal complications over evidence obtained through torture.

As part of the deal, Mohammed and his co-defendants will answer written questions from victims' families, with a sentencing hearing expected next summer. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Plea deal reached for 9/11 mastermind

US strikes plea deal with alleged 9/11 mastermind

By Chanshimla Varah 02:35 pm Aug 01, 202402:35 pm

What's the story The United States Defense Department has reached a plea deal with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks. Two other defendants, Walid Bin 'Attash and Mustafa al Hawsawi, are also included in this agreement. The deal, reached after 27 months of negotiations, eliminates the possibility of a death penalty for these individuals. In return, all three have agreed to plead guilty to all charges, including the murder of 2,976 people as listed in their charge sheet.

Upcoming proceedings

Plea hearing expected as early as next week

The plea hearing could potentially occur as early as next week. Prosecutors have stated that the decision to agree to a pre-trial deal was not made lightly and is viewed as the most effective route to justice in this case. This agreement also circumvents a lengthy and complex death penalty trial against Mohammed, who was apprehended in Pakistan in 2003 due to his alleged involvement in the 9/11 terror attacks.

Legal delays

Mohammed's capture and delayed trial

Mohammed was charged in 2008 with crimes including conspiracy, murder, attacking civilians, intentionally causing serious bodily injury, destruction of property, terrorism, and material support of terrorism. However, the military trial against Mohammed and his alleged co-conspirators was postponed for years due to complications surrounding evidence obtained through torture at secret Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) prisons. According to CNN, prosecutors faced a legal challenge in determining whether evidence collected through torture was admissible in court.

Upcoming hearings

Sentencing hearing and victims' questions

The trial was scheduled to commence on January 11, 2021, but delays caused by the resignation of two judges and the coronavirus pandemic moved the date back again. The three defendants will face a sentencing hearing where evidence will be presented to argue for an appropriate sentence, excluding the death penalty. This hearing is not expected to take place before next summer.

Family reactions

Families express concern over plea deals

As part of the plea agreement, Mohammed, 'Attash, and al Hawsawi have agreed to answer written questions from surviving victims and victims' families about their roles in and reasons for conducting the attacks. The families have been granted 45 days to submit the inquiries. The Joe Biden administration has prioritized closing the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba where the defendants have been kept, repatriating many inmates who were no longer regarded substantial threats to national security.