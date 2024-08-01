In short Simplifying... In short Former US President Trump recently questioned Vice President Harris's racial identity, sparking controversy.

Harris, who identifies as both Black and South Asian American, and the White House condemned Trump's comments as divisive and disrespectful.

Despite Trump's claims of being beneficial for the Black community, polls show Harris leading Trump by a narrow margin. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trump questions Kamala Harris's racial identity

'Is she Black or Indian?': Trump questions Harris's racial identity

By Chanshimla Varah 01:50 pm Aug 01, 202401:50 pm

What's the story Former United States President Donald Trump questioned the racial identity of Vice President Kamala Harris during a heated exchange at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago on Wednesday. Trump claimed the presumptive Democratic nominee had not emphasized her Asian-American heritage until recently, when, he claimed, "she became a black person." "She was always of Indian heritage...she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until...years ago when she happened to turn Black," Trump said.

VP's identity

Harris's heritage

"And now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" the former United States president questioned. Harris, who identifies as both Black and South Asian American, is the first person of such heritage to serve as vice president in US history. Her dual identity has been a subject of public discussion since her rise to prominence.

Swift response

White House condemns Trump's remarks

Harris said Trump's remarks were "the same old show" of "divisiveness...and disrespect." "The American people deserve better," she told members of the historically black sorority Sigma Gamma Rho in Houston. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the first black woman to hold this position, responded by saying, "No one has any right to tell someone who they are, how they identify." "She labeled Trump's remarks as "repulsive" and "insulting."

Unsettling visit

Trump's appearance at NABJ sparks resignation

Trump's appearance at the NABJ conference was part of an effort to attract Black voters. Despite his history of racially charged comments, Trump claimed he had been "the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln." In the 2020 election, 92% of Black voters supported Joe Biden compared to Trump's 8%, according to Pew Research. However, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday showed Harris leading Trump by a narrow margin of just 43%-42%.