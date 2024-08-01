In short Simplifying... In short Following the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran's supreme leader has reportedly ordered a 'direct' attack on Israel, blaming it for the killing.

Iran's retaliation plans are uncertain, but may include drone and missile attacks on military targets near Tel Aviv and Haifa, or a coordinated attack from its allied forces in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq.

The situation has escalated tensions, with Israel indicating its readiness for a full-scale war if attacked. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

By Chanshimla Varah 12:22 pm Aug 01, 2024

What's the story Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly ordered a "direct attack" on Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh. The New York Times reported that this order was issued during an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. According to officials, Khamenei directed commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iranian Army to prepare both offensive and defensive measures "in the event that the war expands and Israel or the United States strike Iran."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday in Tehran after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian. Iranian officials have labeled this killing as crossing red lines and a humiliating security breach for Iran. Both Iran and Hamas have pointed to Israel as the orchestrator of Haniyeh's assassination. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the killing but has reportedly communicated to Iran through diplomatic backchannels its readiness for a full-scale war if attacked by Iran or its proxies.

Retaliation warning

Iran vows retaliation, warns of 'severe punishment' for Israel

In a public statement after Haniyeh's death, Khamenei declared that avenging his blood is "our duty," because it happened on Iranian territory. He further cautioned that Israel had set the stage for receiving "a severe punishment." Other Iranian officials, including newly elected president Pezeshkian and representatives from the foreign ministry, Revolutionary Guards and Iran's mission to the United Nations (UN), also openly stated that Iran would retaliate against Israel.

Retaliation plans

Uncertainty surrounds Iran's potential retaliatory measures

The nature of Iran's retaliation, however, remains unclear. Iranian military commanders are reportedly considering another combination attack of drones and missiles on military targets near Tel Aviv and Haifa while avoiding strikes on civilian targets. Another option under consideration is a coordinated attack from Iran and other fronts where it has allied forces, including Yemen, Syria, and Iraq.