Currently produced only in China, they may reach North America post-2026 when production shifts to the UK.

MINI's first-ever electric John Cooper Works cars go official

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:13 pm Oct 14, 202401:13 pm

What's the story BMW-owned luxury brand MINI has unveiled its first-ever electric performance models. The new entrants in the lineup are the John Cooper Works Electric and John Cooper Works Aceman. The two vehicles mark a major shift in MINI's strategy, coming just after it revamped its entire range and tweaked trim levels. While the John Cooper Works Electric is a three-door hatchback, the John Cooper Works Aceman is a more practical five-door crossover.

Powertrain

Both come with a single motor

Both cars are based on the same platform and come with front-wheel-drive only. They come with a single motor that pumps out 255hp of power and 350Nm of torque, an upgrade from previous models in MINI's range.

Specifications

A look at the performance

The John Cooper Works Electric can go from 0-100km/h in just 5.9 seconds, while the Aceman does the same in 6.4 seconds. To further improve performance, the company has added a boost function that temporarily increases output by 20kW. The electric JCW models also feature upgraded brakes for an improved stopping power, and standard "high-grip" tires for better road handling.

Looks

Design elements and interiors

The new electric models are easily distinguishable by their unique wheels, with the hatchback featuring 18-inch alloys and the crossover getting a bigger 19-inch set. Both models also get more JCW logos and more red accents. Inside, the cars continue with a red and black theme, ambient lighting in the roof, synthetic leather seats with a multi-colored knitted fabric, and red contrasting stitching.

Availability

Production and future plans

As of now, neither the Cooper JCW nor the Aceman JCW is headed to the US. The two EVs are only produced in China by Spotlight Automotive, a joint venture between BMW and Great Wall Motor. Starting 2026, MINI will assemble both cars at its home base in Oxford, UK possibly opening the doors for their entry into North America.