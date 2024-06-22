In brief Simplifying... In brief BMW's CE 04 e-scooter, set to launch in India on July 14, boasts a futuristic design and powerful features.

This would be BMW’s first electric two-wheeler in India

BMW CE 04 e-scooter's India launch set for July 14

By Akash Pandey 05:28 pm Jun 22, 2024

What's the story BMW has officially confirmed the launch of its CE 04 electric scooter in India, slated for July 14. The CE 04 is powered by an 8.9kWh battery and promises a range of up to 130km. The scooter's motor can generate a peak output of 42hp, allowing it to accelerate from a standstill to 50km/h in 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of up to 120km/h.

Specifications

Charging and riding features

The CE 04 can be fully charged in approximately 4 hours and 20 minutes using a standard charger, but this time can be cut down to just 1 hour and 40 minutes with an optional fast charger. The electric scooter gets a telescopic front fork and a side-mounted rear monoshock, riding on 15-inch wheels covered in 120 front and 160 rear tyres. The seat height is set at a comfortable 780mm, adjustable to 800mm with BMW's optional comfort seat.

Scooter design

Pricing is yet to be revealed

The CE 04 electric scooter weighs in at a total of 179kg when equipped with standard features. It comes with three ride modes, traction control, ABS, and a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation. The design of the CE 04 is decidedly futuristic, featuring distinct design elements and unconventional bodywork. As for pricing, it is likely to command a premium for its styling and powerful powertrain.