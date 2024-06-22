In brief Simplifying... In brief Japan is boosting its smart car industry by providing financial support and fostering talent.

Automakers like Nissan and Honda are planning autonomous rideshare services, with Nissan aiming for a 2027 launch.

To enhance data security and competitiveness, Japan has also established the Automotive and Battery Traceability Center Association for secure data circulation in the auto and battery supply chain. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The country is aiming to capture 30% of the SDV market share globally by 2030

Japan bolsters smart car development amid global competition

By Akash Pandey 05:02 pm Jun 22, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Japan is ramping up its efforts to promote the development of smart cars — vehicles with safety and entertainment systems controlled by cloud technology. This initiative comes as Japanese firms aim to compete with their Chinese and US counterparts in this sector. The Japanese government has set a goal for domestic companies to hold 30% of the global market share for software-defined vehicles (SDVs) by 2030, anticipating worldwide sales between 35 million and 41 million units.

Robotaxi boom

Government support and future projections for robotaxi services

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry plans to provide financial support and foster talent through collaborations with universities and re-skilling courses. The government aims to create an ecosystem where companies can share data and benefit from after-sale services. According to the ministry, global revenue from robotaxi services is projected to reach ¥80 trillion (nearly ₹34 lakh crore) by 2035, with 80% expected to come from non-vehicle sales services.

Autonomous plans

Nissan and Honda gear up for autonomous rideshare services

Among the Japanese automakers, Nissan is planning to launch an autonomous vehicle ride-share service in 2027 to address a shortage of taxi drivers. Meanwhile, Honda aims to introduce a self-driving taxi service by the end of this decade, revising its initial plans to deploy a robotaxi in central Tokyo by early 2026. These developments are part of Japan's broader push toward smart car technology and services.

Information

Japan establishes data center to boost auto industry

In a move to enhance the competitiveness of its car industry, Japan has established the Automotive and Battery Traceability Center Association last month. This platform aims to ensure secure and safe data circulation among companies in the auto and battery supply chain.