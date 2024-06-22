In brief Simplifying... In brief Registrations for the Royal Enfield Motoverse 2024 festival are now open with a fee of ₹2,500 per person or group of up to 10.

This year's event is slated to occur on November 22, 23, and 24

Royal Enfield Motoverse 2024 registrations now open: How to apply

By Akash Pandey 04:50 pm Jun 22, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Royal Enfield has officially started accepting registrations for its annual motorcycle festival, Motoverse. This year's event is slated to occur on November 22, 23, and 24 at Vagator Hiltop in Goa. As per tradition, the festival will feature a variety of activities including music concerts, slide school, dirt track racing, retail opportunities, and storytelling sessions from riders worldwide.

Participants can register individually or in groups

The registration process for the festival has commenced on Royal Enfield's official website with a fee of ₹2,500. Participants can register either individually or as part of a group, with groups accommodating up to 10 members. Each registrant will receive a unique Motoverse ID.

Event highlights

Anticipated motorcycle launch at Motoverse 2024

In addition to the planned activities, attendees can expect a significant motorcycle launch from Royal Enfield at Motoverse 2024. The previous year's event saw the unveiling of the Special Edition Shotgun 650 and the announcement of the Himalayan 450's price. This year's festival is also anticipated to bring some surprises for motorcycle enthusiasts. Interestingly, registrations began today, aligning with World Motorcycle Day and World Music Day.