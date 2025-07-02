Page Loader
Wanindu Hasaranga floors Bangladesh, completes 100 ODI wickets: Key stats
Hasaranga claimed three wickets (Image Source: X/@ICC)

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 02, 2025
09:50 pm
What's the story

Wanindu Hasaranga claimed four wickets for just 10 runs from 7.5 overs as he swung the momentum in Sri Lanka's favor which stunned Bangladesh in the first ODI held at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Bangladesh were cruising along at 100/1 before a run out dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto. Thereafter, Hasaranga stole the show as the Lankans defended their score of 244. Bangladesh managed 167.

Bowling

Hasaranga turns the tide with his bowling

In the 18th over, Bangladesh lost Litton Das to Hasaranga to be reduced to 101/3. Das missed the line and was trapped LBW. In the same over, half-centurion Tanzid Hasan looked to drill the ball wide of mid-off and ended up being caught (102/4). Mehidy Hasan Miraz was Hasaranga's next wicket with Bangladesh reeling at 103/6. Jaker Ali (51) was Hasaranga's final victim.

Numbers

Hasaranga races to 103 wickets

Hasaranga bowled 7.5 overs and conceded 10 runs. He delivered two maidens and conceded at 1.30. With his 4/10, he completed 100 ODI wickets. He has raced to 103 wickets at 24.31. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 9 matches versus Bangladesh, he owns 13 wickets at 26.28. He picked his 2nd four-fer versus the Tigers. It's also his best figures against Bangladesh.

Do you know?

2nd-fastest Sri Lankan to 100 ODI wickets (by matches)

Hasaranga is the 2nd-fastest Sri Lankan bowler to 100 ODI wickets (by matches). Ajantha Mendis owns the record, having taken 63 matches. Hasaranga has achieved the milestone in his 64th match. Lasith Malinga is next (68 matches).

Stats

Breaking down his numbers in ODIs

In 33 home ODIs, he has picked 65 wickets at 18.76. He owns 4 four-wicket hauls at home and one five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Hasaranga has 16 away wickets (home of opposition) at 63.75. In 7 neutral venue games, he has picked 22 scalps at just 12.