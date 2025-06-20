Nayeem Hasan joins elite list with fifer in Galle Test
What's the story
Bangladesh's ace spinner, Nayeem Hasan, has made history with a stunning five-wicket haul in the ongoing Test match at Galle International Stadium.
His exceptional bowling performance helped Bangladesh restrict Sri Lanka to 485/10 and take a slender 10-run lead in the first innings.
Nayeem was instrumental in dismantling the Lankan batting order, claiming wickets at regular intervals.
This was his fourth Test fifer and a second one versus SL. Here we decode his stats.
Match impact
Bangladesh take slender lead over Sri Lanka
Responding to Bangladesh's first innings total of 495, Sri Lanka was comfortably placed at 204/1 before Nayeem dismissed Dinesh Chandimal (54) to open his account.
Four of SL's six wickets on Day 4 belonged to Nayeem as the off-spinner trapped the likes of Kamindu Mendis (87), Dhananjaya de Silva (19), Tharindu Rathnayake (0), and Asitha Fernando (4).
As SL perished for 485, the Tigers earned a narrow 10-run lead.
Record achievement
Nayeem enters record books
Nayeem finished with 5/121 from 43.2 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he became the third Bangladesh bowler to claim a fifer on Sri Lankan soil.
He has joined the likes of Taijul Islam (5/72 in Pallekele, 2021) and Mohammad Rafique (5/114 in Colombo, 2005).
Hence, Nayeem became the first Bangladesh bowler to claim a Test fifer in Galle.
Stats
Fourth Test fifer for Nayeem
This was overall Nayeem's fourth Test fifer as he has raced to 44 wickets from 13 Tests at an average of 28.52.
Notably, the 25-year-old had not bowled in an overseas Test before this match.
This was also his first Test fifer in around three years. He now owns 11 wickets across three Test innings versus SL at 27.72 (5W: 2).
Nayeem claimed his 18th First-Class fifer as he has raced to 268 scalps at 26-plus.
Information
Three-fer for Hasan Mahmud
Besides Nayeem, pacer Hasan Mahmud also bowled well, claiming 3/74 from 21 overs. This took his tally to 34 wickets from 11 Tests at 29.85 (5W: 2). He now boasts nine wickets across three innings against the Lankans at 25.66.