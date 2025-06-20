Nayeem Hasan joins elite list with fifer in Galle Test

What's the story

Bangladesh's ace spinner, Nayeem Hasan, has made history with a stunning five-wicket haul in the ongoing Test match at Galle International Stadium.

His exceptional bowling performance helped Bangladesh restrict Sri Lanka to 485/10 and take a slender 10-run lead in the first innings.

Nayeem was instrumental in dismantling the Lankan batting order, claiming wickets at regular intervals.

This was his fourth Test fifer and a second one versus SL. Here we decode his stats.