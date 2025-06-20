Headingley Test: Will rain hamper Day 1 of ENG-IND clash?
What's the story
The first Test of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle will be played between India and England at Headingley, Leeds, starting June 20.
The match marks the start of a new chapter for both teams in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.
However, the forecast for the opening day is unusually sunny and warm for Leeds, with minimal concerns about rain interruptions.
Leadership transition
A new beginning for both teams
With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having stepped away from the longest format, Shubman Gill will lead a revamped Indian side against Ben Stokes's England.
The match will be a test of Gill's leadership skills in challenging conditions.
England are also in the middle of their 'Bazball' experiment under Brendon McCullum, making this series even more exciting.
Weather prediction
Day 1 to be hot and sunny
In a welcome change from the usual British weather, BBC Weather has predicted a sunny Friday in Leeds.
The temperature is expected to rise to a scorching 30°C, with only 4% chance of rain and light winds.
These dry and hot conditions could favor batting early on, possibly leading Gill to bat first despite historical trends at Headingley.
Rain forecast
Day 2 likely to see rain interruptions
While Day 1 is likely to see uninterrupted play, Day 2 could be disrupted by rain.
The forecast predicts overcast skies and a high chance of thundery showers on Saturday, which could change conditions and playing styles drastically.
Such conditions would favor England's pace quartet and India's swing bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar.
Weather uncertainty
Remaining days also likely to see rain
The remaining days of the Test are likely to witness unsettled weather with intermittent rain and cloud cover through Sunday and possibly Monday.
While a complete washout on any one day is unlikely, these interruptions could disrupt rhythm and strategy.
In a series where both teams are searching for stability and ascendancy, maximizing dry spells becomes a tactical necessity.