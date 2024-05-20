Next Article

Sales will likely begin in 2025

Next-generation MINI Cooper JCW debuting at 24 Hours of Nurburgring

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:48 am May 20, 202411:48 am

What's the story The new-generation John Cooper Works (JCW) version of MINI's Cooper, which was introduced last September, is set to make its debut at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring this year. A camouflaged version of the hot hatch will be displayed during the race, with a full reveal expected later this year. The manufacturer has confirmed that both petrol and all-electric powertrains will be available for this model, although detailed specifications are yet to be disclosed.

Speculation

Power output info of MINI Cooper JCW awaited

The power output of the new JCW model remains a mystery, although it's known that the Cooper SE produces 214hp. There are whispers suggesting that the new electric JCW could potentially generate around 250hp. The new Cooper S version, equipped with a larger turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, delivers slightly less power at 201hp. These models are expected to be available in the US market along with the petrol JCW version.

Production details

Production and design plans

Production of the electric JCW is expected to kick off in the UK in two years. In designing this new model, MINI aims to achieve a balance between weight and handling, by using a single electric motor to power the front wheels. To accommodate higher output, plans are underway to equip this model with a larger 54.2kWh battery pack. The camouflaged JCW will pay tribute to classic MINI race cars from 1960s with its white-and-red color scheme and "37" logo.

Launch details

Sales of new JCW slated for 2025

The full reveal of the new JCW model is scheduled for late 2024, indicating that sales will likely begin in 2025. The starting price is projected to be around $40,000 (₹33.3 lakh), depending on the powertrain. The petrol-powered JCW will compete in this year's 24 Hours of Nürburgring, which begins on June 1. It will participate in the SP 3T category with the private racing team Bulldog Racing.