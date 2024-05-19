Next Article

It will get an all-black cabin

Interior of Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV spied in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:36 pm May 19, 202402:36 pm

What's the story Mahindra is currently testing its all-electric 'BE' range, set to hit the Indian market next year. The entry-level BE.05, part of this range, was recently spied, showing an all-black cabin theme with silver accents, and a piano black finish on the center console. The console will be a floating-styled one with storage beneath, and will feature a tall gear lever, push start/stop button, a cup holder, wireless charger, and a rotary dial to control infotainment, similar to the XUV700.

Facilities

Unique features and design

The BE.05 will sport a twin-spoke steering wheel bearing an illuminated BE logo, and capacitive touch controls, a feature also seen in recent Tata cars. The dashboard will be marked by a twin-screen setup, with AC vents and a center console arm dividing both front passenger spaces. Adding to the unique look will be a strap-like door grab handle on the inside, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the cabin.

Specs

A look at the powertrain

The Mahindra BE.05, a competitor to the Tata Curvv, will measure 4,300mm in length, and possess all the characteristics of a coupe-SUV. It is tipped to come equipped with a 60kWh battery pack, and front- and rear-mounted motor setup for different variants.