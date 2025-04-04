What's the story

JPMorgan's Chief Economist Bruce Kasman has warned that the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on US trading partners could lead to a global recession in 2025.

In a note titled "There will be blood," Kasman wrote, "The risk of recession in the global economy this year is raised to 60%, up from 40%."

He called these tariffs "the largest tax hike on US households and businesses since 1968."