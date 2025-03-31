What's the story

Iran has reportedly placed its missile arsenal on high alert, following a warning from United States President Donald Trump.

The president hinted that military action, including bombings, could be taken against Iran if it doesn't accept a nuclear deal.

In retaliation to the threats, the country is preparing its underground missile arsenal to target "US-related positions" if required, Iranian state media Tehran Times reported.

These underground facilities are designed to withstand airstrikes.