Iran readies missiles after Trump's 'there will be bombing' threat
What's the story
Iran has reportedly placed its missile arsenal on high alert, following a warning from United States President Donald Trump.
The president hinted that military action, including bombings, could be taken against Iran if it doesn't accept a nuclear deal.
In retaliation to the threats, the country is preparing its underground missile arsenal to target "US-related positions" if required, Iranian state media Tehran Times reported.
These underground facilities are designed to withstand airstrikes.
Response
Iran's missile facilities ready for potential airstrikes
In an interview with NBC News, Trump warned of severe consequences if no nuclear deal is reached with Iran.
"If they don't make a deal, there will be a bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before," he said.
He also threatened to impose "secondary tariffs" on the oil-rich country.
Diplomatic standoff
Iran rejects direct negotiations with US
Iran has refused direct talks with the US.
Responding to Trump's threats, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier said in a televised address, "We don't avoid talks; it's the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far."
"They must prove they can build trust."
The Trump administration has reiterated it won't let Iran develop its nuclear program and gain a nuclear weapon.
The US State Department warned of "bad" consequences for Iran if it doesn't accept the deal.
Diplomatic efforts
Trump's nuclear agreement proposal met with Iranian reluctance
Earlier this month, Trump had also sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggesting talks over its nuclear program.
However, Iran has been hesitant to speak directly to Washington, citing mistrust in the aftermath of the US pulling out of the nuclear deal in 2018.
In his first term, Trump had pulled the US out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran that was negotiated under Barack Obama and then imposed sweeping sanctions.