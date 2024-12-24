Summarize Simplifying... In short Israel has admitted to assassinating Hamas leader Haniyeh and warned Houthi rebels of similar consequences.

This comes as a response to Houthi attacks on Israeli commercial shipping and a missile strike in Tel Aviv.

This comes as a response to Houthi attacks on Israeli commercial shipping and a missile strike in Tel Aviv.

Israel has retaliated with airstrikes in Yemen and vows to increase pressure until the attacks cease.

By Snehil Singh 03:44 pm Dec 24, 202403:44 pm

What's the story In a groundbreaking revelation, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Monday that Israel was behind the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran this past July. This is the first time Israel has publicly acknowledged its role in Haniyeh's death. During his speech, Katz also issued a stern warning to the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group operating in Yemen.

Threat details

Katz threatens Houthi leadership with similar fate

Katz issued a chilling threat to the Houthi leadership. He said, "We will strike (the Houthis') strategic infrastructure and cut off the head of the leadership. Just like we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar, and Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon, we will do in Hodeida and Sanaa." He underscored that the Houthis could face similar consequences as those met by targeted leaders from Hamas and Hezbollah.

Houthi offensives

Houthi attacks on Israel prompt stern response

For more than a year, the Houthis have been targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea, attempting to impose a naval blockade on Israel. They defend these actions as a show of solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. Just recently, a missile fired by the Houthis landed in Tel Aviv, injuring at least 16 people.

Retaliation

Israel retaliates with airstrikes, vows increased pressure

In retaliation to the Houthi attacks, Israel has carried out airstrikes in Yemen and vowed to increase pressure on the rebel group until the missile attacks stop. The conflict intensified after Hamas attacked Israeli cities on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people. Israel then launched offensives against both Gaza and Hezbollah.

Assassination details

Circumstances surrounding Haniyeh's assassination revealed

Haniyeh was assassinated after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president Masoud Pezeshkian. His death, and that of his bodyguard, was confirmed by the Iranian Islamic Paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps after an attack on his residence in Tehran. Until now, there was no direct claim of responsibility from Israel for Haniyeh's assassination.