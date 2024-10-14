Summarize Simplifying... In short Renault is reviving its iconic Renault 4 as an electric vehicle, the Renault 4 E-Tech, after 30 years.

The new model, a crossover variant of the Renault 5, retains the original's boxy design and round headlights but adds modern features like an electric sliding fabric roof.

It offers two power outputs, a standard 121hp and a more powerful 148hp, with a maximum range of up to 401km per charge. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:45 pm Oct 14, 202402:45 pm

What's the story Renault has taken the wraps off the revamped version of its iconic model, the Renault 4. The original car, launched in 1961 as an answer to Citroen's 2CV, sold over eight million units in over 100 countries during its production run until 1994. The new model, the 4 E-Tech, isn't a direct successor but a modern interpretation of the classic hatchback.

Design evolution

A modern take on a classic design

The Renault 4 E-Tech is basically a crossover variant of the recently revived Renault 5. It gets an elevated suspension and more plastic body cladding for compact SUV duty. The car also flaunts an electrically operated sliding fabric roof, just like its predecessor. The new model retains some design elements from the original R4, such as a boxy body and round headlights updated for modern aesthetics.

Looks

Dimensions and features

The new Renault 4 E-Tech is 4,140mm long, slotting between the Clio supermini and the Captur subcompact crossover in the carmaker's lineup. It has a height of 1,570mm and a 177.8mm ground clearance. All variants get 18-inch rims and multi-link independent suspension at both front and rear axles, which is a rarity among B-segment cars.

Interiors

Interior and cargo space

The interior of the Renault 4 E-Tech is mostly similar to that of the hatchback it is based on. However, being larger, it offers a more generous cargo capacity of 420-liter. The wheelbase has been extended to 2,620mm, giving rear passengers more legroom. The dashboard features a 10.0-inch touchscreen and a digital driver's display of the same size, with physical buttons below the central air vents for ease of use.

Powertrain

Power and performance

Built on the same AmpR Small platform as the R5, the Renault 4 E-Tech offers two power outputs: a standard motor with 121hp and a more powerful one with 148hp. With the more potent motor, the car can go from 0-100km/h in under 8.5 seconds. It offers two battery sizes, a smaller 40kWh pack and a larger 52kWh one, with an estimated maximum range of up to 401km per charge.