What's the story

Imagine never wading through irrelevant search results again.

Flipkart's app lets you tweak search preferences, creating a shopping experience that's tailored just for you.

Want personalized suggestions that hit the mark every time?

From fine-tuning autosuggestions to customizing results based on your shopping habits, this feature transforms your search game.

Here's how you can take charge of your Flipkart search results and make every click count—because smarter searching means happier shopping!