Flipkart search settings you need to know for better deals
What's the story
Imagine never wading through irrelevant search results again.
Flipkart's app lets you tweak search preferences, creating a shopping experience that's tailored just for you.
Want personalized suggestions that hit the mark every time?
From fine-tuning autosuggestions to customizing results based on your shopping habits, this feature transforms your search game.
Here's how you can take charge of your Flipkart search results and make every click count—because smarter searching means happier shopping!
Autosuggestions
Enhance your search with autosuggestions
The moment you start typing in the search bar of the Flipkart app, you will notice a change - it now shows autosuggestions.
These are not random suggestions, they are based on your past searches and popular categories you may be interested in. In short, it's hyper-personalized.
So, if you frequently search for shoes under a certain price, the autosuggestions will learn and reflect your preference.
Image search
Discover products with image search
Struggling to search a product by name? Use Image Search.
Tap the camera icon on the home screen or in the search bar.
Either click a new photo or select one from your gallery.
Flipkart analyzes the image for colors and patterns, and shows similar items.
This feature makes product discovery easy, and that too without typing!
Customization
Tailor your results further
Flipkart's search algorithm now customizes results according to your activity.
Your previous searches influence future recommendations. Clearing your search history will remove these influences, while leaving them will further tailor your feed.
Flipkart also considers your purchase history and preferences, emphasizing products within your typical price range.
This personalization aims to streamline your shopping experience on the Android app.