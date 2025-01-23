UK regulator to investigate Apple, Google's dominance in mobile ecosystems
What's the story
The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched strategic market status (SMS) investigations into the mobile ecosystems of tech giants Apple and Google.
The investigations are part of the newly introduced Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers (DMCC) Act.
The act gives the CMA the authority to identify companies with excessive market dominance and suggest corrective measures to improve competition.
Initial probe
First SMS investigation targets Google Search
The CMA's first SMS investigation, announced last week, centers on Google Search's market share, which is estimated to be around 90%.
The regulator had previously hinted at a second investigation in January. Now, it has confirmed that this will look into whether Apple and Google hold strategic market status within their respective mobile ecosystems.
These ecosystems cover everything from browsers to app stores and operating systems.
Resumed scrutiny
CMA resumes paused investigations into Apple, Google
In August, the CMA had put two investigations into the mobile app ecosystems of Apple and Google, which were launched in 2021, on hold. However, it had suggested this was more of a pause than a termination.
The regulator intends to leverage its new powers under the DMCC Act to tackle competition concerns related to these two giants in the mobile services market.
Investigation focus
Authority to examine competition within mobile ecosystems
The CMA will look into "the extent of competition between and within" Apple's and Google's mobile ecosystems, including possible barriers preventing others from competing.
This includes looking into whether either company is leveraging their dominance in OS, app distribution, or browsers to "favor their own apps and services."
The regulator also plans to examine whether either company imposes "unfair terms and conditions" on developers wanting to distribute their apps through their app stores.
Stakeholder involvement
CMA invites stakeholder comments, expects outcomes by October 2025
The announcement kicks off a three-week period during which relevant stakeholders are invited to submit comments as part of the investigations.
The outcomes are expected to be announced by October 22, 2025.
If Apple and Google are found to have strategic market status, potential remedies could include requiring these companies to provide third-parties with more access to key functionality or simplifying payment methods for services outside their existing app store structure.