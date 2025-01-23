Here's how to use Flipkart's QR code scanner on Android
What's the story
The Flipkart mobile app has revolutionized shopping in the digital age with its QR code scanner.
This feature eliminates the need for tedious searches, providing instant access to product details.
Comparing prices and gathering information has never been easier.
With a few easy steps, users can unlock a whole new world of shopping efficiency on Flipkart. Convenience is king!
Scan and discover
Accessing instant product details
Find and tap on the "Scan and Pay" button in the Flipkart app to enable the QR scanner.
Clicking this transforms your camera into a powerful product discovery tool for Flipkart.
Simply aim it at any QR code, and the app quickly scans it, instantly displaying product details like descriptions, pricing, reviews, and exclusive offers.
Easy transactions
Seamless shopping experience
By scanning a QR code on Flipkart, users can instantly buy or pay using any of the available methods.
The "Send Money" and "Scan and Pay" options ensure transactions are swift and hassle-free.
For UPI users, the "My UPI" section makes managing your bank account a breeze. Link new accounts or modify existing ones with ease.