Tired of Facebook spam? This Android feature fixes it all
What's the story
A well-managed Facebook News Feed can make all the difference in your social media experience.
The Unfollow but Remain Friends option on Android devices lets you curate your feed without hurting anyone's feelings.
This tutorial walks you through the process step by step, so you can start enjoying a clutter-free feed with only the content you care about.
Profile unfollow
Unfollow from their profile
To unfollow someone directly from their profile, open the Facebook app on your Android device and go to the person's profile page.
Tap the "Friends" button, this will bring up a list of options. Simply select "Unfollow."
This will prevent their posts from cluttering up your News Feed without alerting them, maintaining your privacy.
News Feed Unfollow
Unfollow from your news feed
If you see a post in your News Feed from someone you want to unfollow, just click on the three-dot icon next to their post.
A menu will pop up with various options; simply choose "Unfollow."
This way is super fast and easy to instantly get rid of unwanted stuff from your feed without having to go to individual profiles.
Reconnection steps
Managing unfollowed friends
To reconnect with someone you've unfollowed, go to "Settings and Privacy" in the Facebook app.
Tap your profile picture or the menu icon, then "Settings."
Under "Preferences," select "News Feed," then "Reconnect with people you unfollowed."
A list of unfollowed friends will appear. Tap "Follow" next to a name to see their posts in your feed again.