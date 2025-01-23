How to make animated stickers on WhatsApp like a pro
What's the story
WhatsApp has solidified its place in the world of digital communication, providing a plethora of features to amplify user interaction.
Among these, animated stickers have emerged as a favorite, offering a dynamic and fun way to express yourself.
This tutorial gives you a step-by-step lowdown on creating and using your very own animated stickers in WhatsApp for Android.
Time to add some extra spark to your chats!
Customization process
Creating your own animated stickers
You can use apps like Wondershare Virbo to make your own animated stickers. Just upload a photo, add text or audio, and animate it. Export the animation as a video file, then convert it to a GIF for WhatsApp.
Or, use a sticker maker app to customize photos with text or emojis and save them as stickers directly.
Sending process
Adding animated stickers to chats
How to add animated stickers in WhatsApp chats?
First, update WhatsApp. Then:
Open a chat, tap the emoji icon, and navigate to the Stickers tab.
Select your sticker pack, choose an animated sticker, and hit send.
Note: The animation plays once when sent but can be replayed by tapping the sticker.
Best practices
Additional tips for engaging stickers
When designing animated stickers for WhatsApp, remember to keep animations simple and short. They're tiny, so don't overcomplicate things.
Emphasize clear facial expressions for characters or faces. Exaggerated emotions work best because they're easier to see.
Follow these tips, and your custom animated stickers will bring messages to life, making them more fun and engaging for everyone!