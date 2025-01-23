How to monitor your Facebook screen time? Find out
What's the story
In the digital age, keeping tabs on social media, especially Facebook, can be a slippery slope.
For Android users, Facebook's "Time Spent" feature offers a way to keep a check on daily usage.
This guide will walk you through how to make the most of it, giving you insights into your social media habits and empowering you to make more mindful screen time choices.
Time stats
Accessing your usage statistics
After you have reached the "Your Time on Facebook" section by following the aforementioned steps, you will see several charts and statistics.
These show your daily usage over the past week, a comparison of your usage during the day and at night, and the average number of times you open the app daily.
By analyzing these data, you can gain insights into your Facebook usage patterns.
Manage screen time
Setting limits for healthier usage
The feature lets you establish daily usage goals for Facebook. Once you've set a target, it will send you reminders when you're nearing or have reached this limit.
This is perfect for anyone looking to reduce screen time and strike a healthier balance between the online and offline worlds.
Monitor your usage regularly and modify your goals for a more conscious social media experience.