Flipkart's hidden payment features shoppers can't ignore in 2025
What's the story
Managing payment methods on the Flipkart app is like having a well-packed travel bag — everything you need right at your fingertips!
With new-age features like Flipkart's UPI service and traditional options like credit and debit cards, shoppers are spoiled for choice.
This guide shows you how to breeze through payment setups while keeping your financial details secure.
Ready to unlock the door to faster, safer shopping?
Let's dive into the world of hassle-free payments!
Updating app
Ensuring app readiness
Before we get into managing payment methods, ensure your Flipkart app is updated.
Developers regularly release updates to improve security measures and add new features.
Check the Google Play Store for any updates to the Flipkart app and install them. This way, you'll be able to utilize the most recent payment features.
Adding payments
Setting up payment methods
To add a payment method, first open the Flipkart app and tap on your profile icon.
Head over to either "Payments and Subscriptions" or "Payment Methods."
Click on "Add a Payment Method." You can choose from credit or debit cards and net banking.
Just follow the on-screen prompts to finish adding it.
Linking bank account
Utilizing Flipkart UPI
Flipkart's UPI (powered by Axis Bank) is a game-changer for payments.
Spot the Flipkart UPI banner in the app. Tap and follow the prompts to link your bank account and create an "@fkaxis" handle.
Set a UPI PIN for secure transactions. Once set up, use Flipkart UPI for in-app purchases, offline QR code payments, paying bills, and recharging mobiles.
Editing payments
Managing existing payment options
To edit or remove payment methods, go to "Payments and Subscriptions" or "Payment Methods" in your profile.
Choose the method you want to edit or delete. Tap "Edit" to modify or "Remove" to delete it.
This flexibility allows you to always choose the most convenient payment method at checkout, streamlining your payment management on Flipkart, and ultimately increasing security and convenience.