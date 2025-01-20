Missing Flipkart price tracker? Here's how to shop smarter
What's the story
Are you missing out on Flipkart's built-in price comparison tool because you're on Android?
Don't worry—this clever hack will help you shop smarter!
While Flipkart's Android app lacks an integrated price tracker, savvy users have discovered alternative ways to score unbeatable deals.
From manual price checks to nifty price drop alerts, these methods ensure you never overpay again.
Ready to unlock the secret sauce to smarter shopping?
Dive in and discover how to outsmart the system like a pro!
Price comparison
Compare prices across sellers effortlessly
After choosing a product on the Flipkart app, if you scroll down a bit, you will see the "Seller" section. There, you will find multiple sellers listing the same product, often at different prices.
This price discrepancy stems from factors such as stock availability, shipping costs, and seller ratings.
By checking these prices, you can spot and select the best deal for your money, guaranteeing a smart purchase.
Price alerts
Stay notified with price drop alerts
Flipkart's "Notify Me" function lets you know when prices drop on items you want.
To enable, click "Notify Me" on a product page, and provide your contact info.
That's it! Now you won't miss out on deals, especially during big sales.
Smart shopping saves cash, and makes the whole experience way more fun.