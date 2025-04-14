What's the story

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) will launch an 'integrated portal' by August this year.

The platform will make it easier to refund unclaimed shares and dividends (worth over ₹1 lakh crore) to their rightful owners in India.

At present, there are over 1.1 billion unclaimed shares with the IEPFA and around ₹6,000 crore in unclaimed dividends.