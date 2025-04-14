What's the story

Gas distribution companies in India such as Indraprastha Gas and Mahanagar Gas, may soon revise the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG).

This comes after the allocation of cheaper Administered Price Mechanism (APM) gas to the firms was reduced, thereby resulting in higher input costs.

The APM gas is sold at lower rates to gas distribution companies across the country to ensure steady supply of PNG and CNG to customers.