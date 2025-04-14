What's the story

A recent study has revealed a disturbing trend among India's richest, who are allegedly paying taxes that are only a fraction of their wealth.

The study, by Ram Singh, who is a member of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee and Director of the Delhi School of Economics, found that these super-rich often declare significantly lower incomes against their massive assets.

This leads to minimal tax contributions, with some paying as little as 0.7% on their wealth.