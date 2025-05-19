Suniel Shetty initially rejected JP Dutta's 'Border': Here's why
What's the story
Suniel Shetty is known for many iconic performances over the years, one of them being JP Dutta's Border.
Interestingly, Shetty had initially rejected the action-packed film.
Speaking to Radio Nasha, Shetty revealed that his decision stemmed from director Dutta's infamous "bad temper."
However, despite the initial hiccup, the actor later went on to become Dutta's close friend.
Initial concerns
Shetty reveals he was 'hot-tempered'
Shetty shared, "I had initially said no to Border because there was a hearsay, JP Dutta was very strict, and if he got upset, he would verbally abuse too."
"I was hot-tempered too, so he had come to meet me, and I had told him that I would get back."
"But I told my secretary that I will not be able to do this, because if he ended up verbally abusing me, I might just raise my hand at him."
Change of heart
Shetty's change of heart after hearing Dutta's insistence
Despite his reservations, Shetty's stance changed when Dutta was adamant on casting him as Bhairav Singh in Border.
The director contacted Bharat Shah, who knew Shetty's mother-in-law.
"So when the film came through her and she sat me down and explained, I agreed, and kept a condition that if he abused, I would walk out of the film then."
"But then, from the first day JP and I hit it like a house on fire."
Future ventures
Shetty's upcoming projects and Dutta's 'Border 2'
On the professional front, Shetty is all set to return to the silver screen with Kesari Veer, which will release on May 23.
Meanwhile, Dutta is busy with Border 2, a sequel to the original film.
The upcoming film will also star Shetty's son Ahan, with the original star Sunny Deol, alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Varun Dhawan.