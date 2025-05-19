What's the story

Suniel Shetty is known for many iconic performances over the years, one of them being JP Dutta's Border.

Interestingly, Shetty had initially rejected the action-packed film.

Speaking to Radio Nasha, Shetty revealed that his decision stemmed from director Dutta's infamous "bad temper."

However, despite the initial hiccup, the actor later went on to become Dutta's close friend.