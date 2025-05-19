Is Allu Arjun playing triple roles in Atlee's next?
What's the story
In an exciting development, Allu Arjun will be seen in triple roles in his upcoming pan-India film, reports Gulte.
The project, tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures, is in the pre-production stage and will start shooting this summer.
The movie promises a Hollywood-style experience and will be Arjun's first venture into the sci-fi genre.
Roles
Arjun's unique roles and budget plans
In this ambitious project, Arjun will play three different characters, including a fully animated one—a first for any Indian actor in a full-length movie.
The other two characters include a hero and a villain, both getting unique treatment to give the audience three different versions of the actor on the screen.
The film is being made on a lavish budget to ensure international quality in visuals and storytelling.
Collaboration
Release might be delayed
The film is slated for a release by 2026-end, but possible delays could push it to Sankranti or summer 2027.
Speaking at the WAVES 2025, Arjun stressed that while the presentation would be international, it would remain deeply Indian.
For now, Atlee and his team are working with international VFX experts to finalize the look of Arjun's characters while maintaining strict confidentiality to prevent any leaks.