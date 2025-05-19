Shraddha out of Ektaa's thriller? Director gives cryptic response
What's the story
Filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve has addressed the swirling rumors of Shraddha Kapoor's alleged exit from Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming thriller.
Speaking to Bombay Times, Barve said, "These are all rumors. Everything is a rumor."
While he didn't provide more details, he cryptically added, "Right now, all I can say is that I'm finishing Rakt Brahmand. I am working on my next. That's it."
The project, directed by Barve, is billed as a "high-concept thriller."
Fee dispute
Shraddha's high fee demand led to her exit, report claims
According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Shraddha had demanded ₹17cr fee and a share in the film's profits.
This would have made her one of the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood.
However, producer Ektaa found the amount too high, particularly given the struggles of women-led films at the box office, according to a PeepingMoon report.
Thus, the film's budget may have suffered, leading producers to look for a new lead.
Career moves
Meanwhile, Shraddha is considering other projects
Meanwhile, Shraddha is said to be in talks with producers Dinesh Vijan, Boney Kapoor, and Bhushan Kumar for potential new projects.
Her next project is expected to be formally announced in the next two months.
Barve, on the other hand, is busy with his upcoming web series Rakt Brahmand.
The fantasy drama series stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal.