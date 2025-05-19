What's the story

Filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve has addressed the swirling rumors of Shraddha Kapoor's alleged exit from Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming thriller.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Barve said, "These are all rumors. Everything is a rumor."

While he didn't provide more details, he cryptically added, "Right now, all I can say is that I'm finishing Rakt Brahmand. I am working on my next. That's it."

The project, directed by Barve, is billed as a "high-concept thriller."