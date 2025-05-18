Did Shraddha exit Ektaa Kapoor's film over payment dispute?
Shraddha Kapoor's potential collaboration with director Rahi Anil Barve for a high-concept thriller, backed by Ektaa Kapoor, has fallen through, reported Peeping Moon.
Expected to be a thrilling venture, Shraddha's involvement in the project ended due to financial disagreements between her and the producer.
As per the report, Shraddha was demanding an upfront fee of ₹17 crore plus a share in the film's profits.
Financial concerns
Shraddha's high fee deemed unfeasible for women's film
Shraddha's quoted fee was one of the highest ever for a female Bollywood actor, and Kapoor thought it was too high.
She found it financially unfeasible for a women-led film, particularly in today's unpredictable theatrical market.
This disagreement over financial terms caused the actor's exit from the movie, and the makers are now on the lookout for a new lead actor.
Future projects
Shraddha in talks with Dinesh Vijan, Boney, and Bhushan Kumar
Meanwhile, Shraddha is reportedly considering several offers from different film industries but has not officially signed her next project yet.
She is in active talks with filmmakers Dinesh Vijan, Boney Kapoor, and Bhushan Kumar for possible collaborations, added the report.
The actor plans to finalize her next film in the next two months.
Project update
Meanwhile, Barve resumes pre-production for Netflix's 'Rakt Brahmand'
On the other hand, Barve has resumed pre-production for his Netflix series, Rakt Brahmand, three months after shooting was halted due to reported financial fraud on set.
The fantasy period drama series stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal.
It has reportedly seen extensive writing changes and will begin filming next month in Mumbai.