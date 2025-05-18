What's the story

Shraddha Kapoor's potential collaboration with director Rahi Anil Barve for a high-concept thriller, backed by Ektaa Kapoor, has fallen through, reported Peeping Moon.

Expected to be a thrilling venture, Shraddha's involvement in the project ended due to financial disagreements between her and the producer.

As per the report, Shraddha was demanding an upfront fee of ₹17 crore plus a share in the film's profits.