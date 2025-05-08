Jackie Shroff joins Anupam's 'Tanvi The Great' as Army officer
What's the story
In a new development, veteran actor Jackie Shroff has been confirmed for a key role in Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great.
The film, which is a slice-of-life drama, will have Shroff playing an Indian Army officer.
Kher, who is returning to direction with the film, announced Shroff's casting on social media along with a poster of the movie on Thursday.
Tribute
Kher's heartfelt tribute to Shroff's casting
Kher also shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter) about Shroff's casting. He wrote, "My friend #JackieShroff is actually my brother from another mother... Jackie has a golden heart. 'Love' can be his second name."
Kher also revealed that Shroff was instrumental in his decision to cast him. "I made him listen to (Tanvi songs). He was quiet for a long time after listening to them. Then he hugged me and said. Don't make this film without me."
Twitter Post
ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: My friend #JackieShroff is actually my brother from another mother. We— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 8, 2025
have not only worked together in somany movies, we are also related. Not many know that hiswife Ayesha Shroff has been tying Rakhi to me for more than 30years. Jackie has a golden… pic.twitter.com/JQIMyHFvEX
Premiere
'Tanvi The Great' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2025
Officially announced on April 1, Tanvi The Great will premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC, the film has music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani.
The project marks Kher's directorial return after a break, with Game of Thrones's Iain Glen also playing a pivotal role in the film.
Shubhangi Dutt is set to make her debut in this film, which also features Boman Irani in a key role.