Babil exits Sai Rajesh's upcoming drama after online feud
What's the story
Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has announced his exit from Sai Rajesh's upcoming film, reportedly a remake of Rajesh's Baby.
The decision comes after Khan and Rajesh got into an online conflict a few days ago.
Both Khan and Rajesh confirmed the end of their collaboration through separate Instagram posts.
In his post, Khan said he has left the film "due to unforeseen circumstances" and will be taking some time off.
Statement
Khan expressed mutual respect and well-wishes for Rajesh
In his post, Khan wrote, "With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together."
He continued, "Since I will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh sir and the film team on their future journey."
"I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together."
Director's response
Rajesh praised Khan's talent and respected his self-care decision
In response, Rajesh praised Khan as "one of the most talented and hardworking actors" and respected Khan's decision to prioritize self-care.
He posted, "I respect his decision of self-care first, and wish him all the best and send him all the love in the future! I know we both will create that magic together for sure."
"I will miss my hero!" he added.
Controversy
Meanwhile, Khan's controversial social media posts sparked controversy
Earlier, Khan had posted videos on Instagram Stories name-dropping actors like Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor and calling Bollywood "the fakest."
His team later clarified that the videos were "extremely misinterpreted" and that he was praising the actors, not criticizing them.
This led Rajesh to share a note on Instagram, saying, "It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect—and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while?"
Strain
Khan revealed the physical and emotional toll of his work
Responding to Rajesh, Khan said, "You really broke my heart."
He said, "Not to mention, the pain and the suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairajesh is happy with the character. It's okay now. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye."
"Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears."