Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has announced his exit from Sai Rajesh's upcoming film, reportedly a remake of Rajesh's Baby.

The decision comes after Khan and Rajesh got into an online conflict a few days ago.

Both Khan and Rajesh confirmed the end of their collaboration through separate Instagram posts.

In his post, Khan said he has left the film "due to unforeseen circumstances" and will be taking some time off.