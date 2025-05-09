What's the story

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor have rocked the Indian entertainment industry.

In a display of national unity, several concerts and public events have been called off, and Pakistani content has been removed from major platforms in India.

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film Bhool Chuk Maaf, initially set for a Friday theatrical release, will now premiere digitally.

Let's see how film and entertainment schedules were shuffled.