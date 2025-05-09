From film delays to canceled events: Indo-Pak tension shakes Bollywood
The recent terror attack in Pahalgam and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor have rocked the Indian entertainment industry.
In a display of national unity, several concerts and public events have been called off, and Pakistani content has been removed from major platforms in India.
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film Bhool Chuk Maaf, initially set for a Friday theatrical release, will now premiere digitally.
Let's see how film and entertainment schedules were shuffled.
Event cancelations
Live events canceled or rescheduled
Several celebrities have postponed or canceled their events amid the escalating situation.
Tamil actor Kamal Haasan has rescheduled the audio launch for his upcoming film Thug Life, which was originally set for May 16.
Singer Arijit Singh postponed his scheduled performance in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Earlier, his concert in Chennai was canceled following the Pahalgam attack.
Usha Uthup's Mumbai concert, planned for Saturday, has also been called off.
Big stars
Big stars like Salman and Shah Rukh also face delays
Earlier, following the Pahalgam attack, Salman Khan's UK tour was postponed.
The much-anticipated unveiling of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's DDLJ statue in the UK has also been delayed.
Meanwhile, renowned musician Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma postponed his Indore concert, originally scheduled for Friday.
Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz also decided to delay the release of his new song, which is now set to drop on Wednesday.
Release delays
Film releases postponed in light of national security
The recent events have also impacted film releases. Maddock Films announced the cancellation of the theatrical release of Bhool Chuk Maaf, with the film set to premiere directly on an OTT platform next week.
TVF has also rescheduled the release of the second season of the upcoming show, Very Parivarik.
Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor-starrer Abir Gulaal's release has been postponed indefinitely, with all promo material deleted from digital platforms.