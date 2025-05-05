'De De Pyaar...2,' 'Son of Sardaar 2'—Ajay's upcoming franchise films
Ajay Devgn, one of the most versatile and bankable actors in Bollywood, has created a niche through his franchise films.
Devgn, who is currently ruling hearts through his new film, the thriller-drama Raid 2, has several franchise films lined up for release.
Let's take a look.
'Son of Sardaar 2' and 'De De Pyaar De 2'
A much-awaited sequel in the pipeline is Son of Sardaar 2, which promises high-energy action and humor.
It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Chunky Pandey, Deepak Dobriyal, Mukul Dev, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Kubbra Sait, among others.
Additionally, Devgn will return to the romantic-comedy genre with De De Pyaar De 2, starring R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.
'Dhamaal 4,' 'Shaitaan 2' and 'Drishyam 3'
Devgn's collaboration with the Dhamaal franchise started with Total Dhamaal (2019), which went on to become a massive hit.
He will continue his association with the franchise with Dhamaal 4, co-starring Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra.
The actor also has the horror-thriller Shaitaan 2 and the mystery drama Drishyam 3 waiting to go on the floors.
With these projects, Devgn is ready to rule the box office, and how!