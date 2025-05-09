Is Matt Reeves not returning for 'The Batman 2'?
What's the story
The production for the highly-anticipated sequel to The Batman is scheduled to begin in March 2026, according to Production Weekly.
However, it remains unclear if director Matt Reeves will be a part of it.
His name was surprisingly missing from the latest Production Weekly report, fueling speculation that he might have left the project.
Speculation
Reeves is still credited as a writer for 'Batman' sequel
The omission of Reeves's name from the Production Weekly report has led to speculation about the sequel's future, given that his vision helped the first part succeed.
However, Reeves is credited as the writer on the report.
Lead actor Robert Pattinson has confirmed he knows the plot of the sequel and is excited about it.
Before The Batman 2 arrives, Dark Knight has a high chance of appearing in a new Superman/Batman movie in James Gunn's new DC Universe.
Twitter Post
No director is mentioned in the document at all
Little weird that the latest issue of Production Weekly doesn’t include a director for THE BATMAN PART II… pic.twitter.com/faet5uHlF7— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) May 7, 2025
Delay
'The Batman 2' release delayed to October 1, 2027
The Batman sequel's release was earlier delayed to October 1, 2027, as the script hadn't been finished.
Despite this delay, Reeves had said he was looking forward to continuing the story and bringing the cast together at the Golden Globes in January.
"I can tell you that we're going to be shooting this year and that we're excited about it," he had said.