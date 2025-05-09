What's the story

The teaser of the much-awaited comedy flick, Housefull 5, starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, has curiously disappeared from YouTube.

The teaser, which was released on April 30, formed part of the film's promotion ahead of its release on June 6.

However, as of Friday morning, it was missing from YouTube, with an error message reading, "The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios."