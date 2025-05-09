'Housefull 5' teaser disappears from YouTube after copyright claim
What's the story
The teaser of the much-awaited comedy flick, Housefull 5, starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, has curiously disappeared from YouTube.
The teaser, which was released on April 30, formed part of the film's promotion ahead of its release on June 6.
However, as of Friday morning, it was missing from YouTube, with an error message reading, "The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios."
Social media access
'Housefull 5' teaser still accessible on Instagram
Despite its removal from YouTube, Housefull 5's teaser is still available on Instagram.
The teaser, which stars Kumar along with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa, was uploaded on the platform on the same day as its YouTube release.
It gives a glimpse into the world of Housefull 5 with its star-studded cast set to the song Laal Pari by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Simar Kaur.
Copyright confusion
Uncertainty surrounds 'Housefull 5' teaser's copyright claim
However, it remains unclear why Mofusion Studios made the copyright claim. Mofusion is an India-based record label that produces songs for artists like Diljit Dosanjh and Jasmine Sandlas.
Neither Mofusion nor Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has commented on the matter yet.
Tarun Mansukhani has directed the film, and it boasts an ensemble cast including Kumar, Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, and Johnny Lever.