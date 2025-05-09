What's the story

The unveiling of a statue commemorating the iconic pose of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the beloved Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) at London's Leicester Square has been postponed.

The decision was taken by Yash Raj Films (YRF) keeping in mind the ongoing Operation Sindoor, India's military operation against Pakistan.

This move was launched after a terrorist attack on Pahalgam in April, which killed 26 civilians.