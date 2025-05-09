SRK-Kajol's 'DDLJ' statue inauguration in London postponed
What's the story
The unveiling of a statue commemorating the iconic pose of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the beloved Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) at London's Leicester Square has been postponed.
The decision was taken by Yash Raj Films (YRF) keeping in mind the ongoing Operation Sindoor, India's military operation against Pakistan.
This move was launched after a terrorist attack on Pahalgam in April, which killed 26 civilians.
Statue details
Exact time and date will be announced later
The bronze statue will be placed on the eastern terrace of Leicester Square's Odeon cinema.
An industry insider told Zoom, "In keeping with the current situation and to express solidarity with the nation and its brave army, the DDLJ statue launch has been postponed to a later time and date."
Statue placement
'DDLJ' statue to join iconic film characters
The DDLJ statue will join other iconic film characters, including Harry Potter, Laurel & Hardy, Bugs Bunny, Gene Kelly in Singin' in the Rain, Mary Poppins, Mr. Bean, Paddington, and DC Super-Heroes Batman and Wonder Woman.
The movie DDLJ, which chronicles the love story of Raj and Simran across Europe and India, includes places like Horse Guards Avenue, Hyde Park, Tower Bridge, and King's Cross Station.
Film connection
Leicester Square's significance in 'DDLJ'
Leicester Square holds a special place in DDLJ, as it features in a scene where characters Raj and Simran are in the same location before embarking on their European adventure, albeit unbeknownst to one another.
The sequence features two of the square's cinemas, with Raj seen in front of the Vue cinema and Simran walking past the Odeon Leicester Square.
The statue launch would have kick-started the iconic film's 30th anniversary celebrations.