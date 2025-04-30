'Costao' review: Nawazuddin leads effective, gritty, and surprising thriller
What's the story
ZEE5's Costao, directed by Sejal Shah, is effectively headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
It brings to life a real-life story that truly feels stranger than fiction, and is a solid tribute to customs officer Costao Fernandes, whose valor earned him the President's Medal in 1996.
Though the film has ample scope for improvement, it still largely works due to its writing and performances.
Story
Underlines a fearless man's fight against a smuggling network
The film features Siddiqui as Fernandes, an honest and resolute customs officer in Goa.
One day, he receives a tip about a large amount of gold being smuggled, and decides to chase the smugglers while putting his life on the line.
The smuggling is orchestrated by D'Mello (Kishore), a powerful politician, who upends Fernandes's personal and professional life.
Can Fernandes fight back?
#1
The film easily draws you into its world
For the most part, Costao is raw, gritty, and engaging, and mostly stays on the right path, not deviating from the central track.
It paints an authentic portrait of a man who dared to disagree and stand against the system.
Siddiqui's years of experience and grip over the craft help him effortlessly ace the act, and his performance has no weak links.
#2
More on how Siddiqui does complete justice to his role
Siddiqui is well-cast in this honest, well-intentioned, and fast-paced biographical drama.
Fernandes's love for his country and work are quickly introduced, and the film doesn't waste any time in establishing him as a man who's dedicated to his work to a fault.
The scenes featuring him performing recce, speaking to informers, and chasing smugglers are effectively and impressively shot.
#3
Priya Bapat and Siddiqui make their pairing work
Priya Bapat plays Maria, Fernandes's wife.
Though her pairing with Siddiqui initially looks somewhat odd, the actors eventually make it work.
Their scenes together ooze warmth, and Bapat does her best within the confines of her role.
She and Siddiqui work in sync, giving the film some of its most organic moments and portraying a marriage badgered by life's endless challenges.
#4
Negatives: Sadly, it doesn't realize its true potential
However, Costao is not without its share of flaws.
It falls prey to the usual clichés found in Bollywood films, and goes over the top in several sequences.
The metaphors are too loud, too in-your-face, and a constant exposition by Fernandes's daughter is extremely jarring and continuously distracting.
The viewers don't need the smallest of imageries explained to them!
#5
The movie doesn't know what to do with Kishore
Although Costao has a solid actor in Kishore (Kantara) as the antagonist, he's wasted in this film obsessed with Siddiqui.
He mostly simmers in silence and shoots some dangerous glances at his enemies, but when the protagonist is established so solidly, the villain must get a firm, well-rounded arc, too.
If he had more scenes with Siddiqui, it would have served the narrative better.
Verdict
Siddiqui finally finds his footing in 'Costao'; 3/5 stars
Siddiqui's recent few outings have flown under the radar, criticized for their feeble content (Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Tiku Weds Sheru, Adbhut).
Costao, finally, signals a return to form for him, and Shah weaves an immersive, even if predictable, narrative.
It could have been even better had it done away with needless frills, but, despite its flaws, it's immersive and worth watching.
3/5 stars.