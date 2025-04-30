What's the story

ZEE5's Costao, directed by Sejal Shah, is effectively headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

It brings to life a real-life story that truly feels stranger than fiction, and is a solid tribute to customs officer Costao Fernandes, whose valor earned him the President's Medal in 1996.

Though the film has ample scope for improvement, it still largely works due to its writing and performances.