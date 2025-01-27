What's the story

The short film Good Luck, starring Kunaal Roy Kapur, is cut from the same cloth as director Sujoy Ghosh's Ahalya, Copy, and his (very enjoyable and dreamy) segment Sex with Ex from Lust Stories 2.

Fast-paced, featuring interesting characters, and brimming with a constant sense of suspense, it grips you from the very beginning.

It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.