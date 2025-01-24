What's the story

The Danish film The Girl with the Needle, nominated for an Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category, is a haunting, evocative piece of art.

Visually arresting, well-acted, and extremely well-made, it is the kind of film that clings to you and refuses to let go.

Admittedly, it's a difficult watch because of its heartbreaking storyline but also offers a unique, visceral experience.