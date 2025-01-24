Kim Kardashian loses 150K followers after posting Melania Trump's photo
What's the story
Reality TV star and social media influencer Kim Kardashian has reportedly lost nearly 1,50,000 Instagram followers.
The huge dip in follower count comes after she posted a photo of American First Lady Melania Trump on her Instagram Story on Donald Trump's second inauguration day.
The photo showed Trump wearing a wide-brimmed hat at the inauguration ceremony.
Social media impact
Follower count dropped significantly on Instagram and X
Socially Powerful, an influencer marketing agency, analyzed the data and discovered that Kardashian's follower count on Instagram dropped by 1,44,963 after she shared the photo.
She also lost 9,553 followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) since posting the image.
The post triggered a wave of negative responses from some of Kardashian's Instagram followers.
Public reaction
Followers accused Kardashian of promoting 'far right propaganda'
The photo of Trump shared by Kardashian sparked backlash from her followers.
One user accused her of promoting "far right MAGA propaganda," while another urged others to unfollow her, boycott their show, and stop buying their products.
Another follower was disappointed that Kardashian posted a photo of Trump but failed to acknowledge the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose federal holiday fell on the inauguration day.
Political affiliation
Kardashian's political stance and ties with the Trump administration
Despite the backlash, Kardashian is known for her advocacy work in criminal justice reform and has previously used her friendship with Donald's second oldest child, Ivanka Trump, to lobby for clemency.
Moreover, she was instrumental in convincing President Donald Trump (in his first term) to commute Alice Marie Johnson's life sentence, a Black woman convicted of a nonviolent drug offense.
But it's not known if she is a Republican or a Democrat as she didn't publicly endorse any presidential candidate.