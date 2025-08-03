Is reading better than listening? Research explains

In an age dominated by podcasts and audiobooks, one might wonder about the relevance of traditional reading. A recent article by Stephanie N. Del Tufo, an Assistant Professor at the University of Delaware, sheds light on this very question. Del Tufo emphasizes that while both listening and reading aim for comprehension, they engage different cognitive processes in our brains.

Cognitive engagement Similarities and differences Del Tufo explains that listening and reading both use similar language and cognitive systems in our brains. However, they engage different brain functions depending on how we consume information. When we read, our brains work hard to recognize letters, match them with speech sounds, connect those sounds to meanings, and link those meanings across words and sentences.

Cognitive load Listening is more transient On the other hand, listening requires our brains to keep pace with the speaker. This is because spoken language is transient, forcing listeners to rely on cognitive processes such as memory retention. Del Tufo notes that speech is a continuous stream of sounds, not neatly separated words. This makes it difficult for listeners' brains to quickly identify word boundaries and connect sounds with meanings.

Genre impact Impact of genre Del Tu Fo's research suggests that genre plays a significant role in how we read and listen. For simple narratives like fictional stories, comprehension is similar for both mediums. However, non-fiction texts or essays explaining facts or ideas are more challenging to comprehend through listening than reading. This is because different kinds of texts activate specialized brain networks, with fictional stories engaging regions related to social understanding and storytelling while non-fiction ones rely on strategic thinking and goal-directed attention.

User control Control and engagement Del Tufo also points out that reading gives us more control over our comprehension. We can easily navigate through the text, reread difficult sections, or highlight important points to revisit later. On the contrary, if a listener misses a point, they have to pause and rewind, an imprecise method that can disrupt the flow of listening and hinder understanding.